School van gutted by fire

A school van was gutted after it caught fire on Sharea Faisal on Monday. The driver suffered burns while pulling the children out of the van. A fire tender soon reached the scene and put out the blaze. It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze.

Murder suspect held

Police arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in the murder of a man. The arrest was made by the District West investigation police during a raid conducted in the Manghopir area. According to SSP Abid Qaimkhani, the suspect, Nasir, was involved in the murder of Ibrahim. He said the victim had left his house to visit his friends on March 9 when he shot and killed.