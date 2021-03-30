Labourer dies, 10 others hurt as factory roof collapses

A labourer died and ten others were injured after a portion of a steel factory in the SITE area fell on Monday. The factory is located within the jurisdiction of the SITE-B Section police station. The incident caused panic and fear among the labourers, who started running to save their lives.

Initially, the staff tried to rescue the workers trapped under the debris. Later, volunteers from welfare organisations reached the factory and participated in the rescue work. The casualties were taken to the Civil Hospital, where doctors pronounced one of the workers dead.

The Rangers also reached the factory and inquired about the tragedy. According to SHO Zawwar Hussain, the worker who lost his life in the tragedy was 30-year-old Babar, son of Ghulam Hussain, and the injured persons included 30-year-old Khalid Din, son of Khan Pir, Siddiqi, 40, son of Uroos, Khuda Buksh, 32, son of Qadir Buksh, Hanif, 42, son of Ghulam Rasool, Bashir, 24, Mitho, 40, Mir Ghazi, 28, Diyar Hassan, 23 and Raja Yaqoob, 25. One of the injured persons was yet to be identified.

The deceased and injured workers belonged to rural Sindh and Punjab, and the roof collapsed when they were resting in their room.