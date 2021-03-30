Health department told to complete 141 projects worth Rs13.5 billion

Sindh’s chief minister on Monday directed the health department to ensure that their 141 projects worth Rs13.5 billion are completed as soon as possible so that healthcare facilities can start functioning in every part of the province.

“The Covid-19 situation has created financial constraints, despite the fact that the government has given priority to the health sector so that the ongoing projects can be completed in the larger interest of the people of the province,” said Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Shah chaired a meeting at the CM House to review the progress of the health department’s projects, during which he was told that Rs93.27 billion was allocated for 192 projects, and Rs32.89 billion had been used by June last year, so the throw-forward was Rs60.38 billion.

The chief executive was told that work on 141 of the 192 projects was under way, for which Rs23.5 billion had been allocated in the current financial year, of which Rs4.57 billion had been released, of which Rs1.65 billion had been used.

He was told that budget allocation for the 141 projects in 2020-21 was Rs13.5 billion, of which Rs4.57 billion had been released, of which Rs1.65 billion had been used. Since the CM accorded priority to completing the current projects, no funds were released for the remaining 51 projects.

The officials informed Shah that 72 of the current projects are likely to be completed by the end of the current financial year. The projects include setting up a thalassaemia day care centre in Larkana’s Dargah Jaral Shah for Rs21.99 million, a rural health centre (RHC) in Naushehroferoze’s Karejha Chandio village for Rs65.83 million, a child healthcare institute in Sukkur for Rs162 million and a maternal & child healthcare centre at Jamshoro’s Liaquat University Hospital. The projects also include upgrading a basic health unit (BHU) to RHC in Naushehroferoze’s Phull for Rs63.83 million, a basic health centre (BHC) to RHC in Mirpurkhas’ Fakir Faiz M Bilalani for Rs61.71 million, a BHU to RHC in Dadu’s Wahi Pandhi for Rs64.93 million, three BHCs to RHCs in District Tharparkar’s Kantio (Amrio, Veenjhniyari) and a BHC to RHC in Umerkot’s Janhero, Samaro and New Chhor.

Other projects to be completed in the next financial year include strengthening the Qatar Hospital, setting up a 25-bed trauma centre at the Lyari General Hospital, a gastroenterology & neuropsychiatry unit at the National Institute of Child Health, a paediatric cardiac unit at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases and a cardiothoracic surgery department at Hyderabad’s Liaquat University Hospital, and setting up a 50-bed medical & surgical ICU and expanding Casualty & OPD at Larkana’s Chandka Medical College.