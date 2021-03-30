Tougher laws urged for polluters

HYDERABAD: Industries avail water free of cost and then pollute ecosystems, causing environmental and health concerns, with impunity, mostly because of regulatory lapses, experts said on Monday.

They were speaking at the ‘Young Researchers’ national conference on water and environment with a focus on urban WASH’, organised jointly by HANDS and US-Pakistan Center for Advanced Studies in Water (USPCASW) Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro.

The conference attracted a large number of young researchers and scientists in the field of water and environment related components. Dr Muhammad Aslam Uqeli, MUET Vice Chancellor, comparing the past said water was a major place to be researched by young researchers.

“We are now in the position to benefit the communities,” he said. Uqeli said the water center (USPCASW) was receiving students and working staff from different provinces in Pakistan for getting advanced training on water and environment related subjects to this center, which brings good name to the university.

Dr Shaikh Tanveer Ahmed, Chief Executive at HANDS, claims to have been working in 24 districts of Pakistan, focusing in water, environment and health related themes since 41 years. He said they were collaborating with MUET to organise such events.

He said they were complementing in different sectors, including integrating house models to have low cost interventions focusing on SDGs. “We have responded to help hundreds of thousands people during flood disasters to rehabilitate them after destruction and displacement. We have launched water and sanitation schemes. We have introduced livelihood progrmmes to promote entrepreneurship and assets transfer so the poor communities may live safe,” Ahmed said.