close
Tue Mar 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 30, 2021

Gold rates drop Rs1,000/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
March 30, 2021

KARACHI: Bullion rates dropped Rs1,000/tola to Rs105,700/tola in the local market, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, on Monday. Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold declined Rs857 to Rs90,621, it added. In the international market too, bullion rates decreased $6 to $1,727/ounce. However, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs1,360/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,165.98, it added.

Latest News

More From Business