Rupee strengthens

KARACHI: The rupee strengthened 55 paisas against the dollar on Monday, owing to improved external position and lower demand for import payments, dealers said.

The rupee ended at Rs154.04 against the dollar from the previous closing of Friday at Rs154.59 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

The dealers said positive sentiments prevailed in the foreign exchange market owing to the approval of $500 million by the IMF for Pakistan. Besides, the World Bank has also agreed to provide $1.3 billion under the social assistance program. The dealers said the forex market also responded to a report related to the planned sale of Eurobond, which may help the government fetch $2 billion.

On the other hand, the importers remained cautious due to the alarming rise in coronavirus cases in the country. The dealers said the importers were uncertain about reports of complete lockdown after the rate of daily COVID infection increased to around 11 percent.

The improved macroeconomic conditions and external position helped the rupee recover around Rs14.39 against the dollar since August 2020. The dollar was at Rs168.43 in August 2020 and lost value around 8.53 percent to-date. Analysts said due to the decline in the dollar value, the import payment would be reduced significantly, besides it will also help the government ease the debt burden.