Govt expects wheat output to cross 26.5 million tons

ISLAMABAD: The government expects wheat output to cross 26.5 million tons for the Rabi crop, which would be sufficient to fulfil the local requirements, an official of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research said on Monday.

Giving the overview of Rabi crops, Food Security Commissioner Dr Imtiaz Ali Gopang said so far healthy output of crops was reported by the provinces, and wheat output would likely cross 26.5 million tons, which would be sufficient to fulfil the local requirements.

He further informed that Ministry of National Food and Security and Research has proposed to procure over 6.5 million tons of wheat during the current harvesting season (2021-22) in order to tackle domestic requirements, while keeping strategic reserves and stock for exporting.

Dr Ali said that wheat harvesting has started in Sindh, and the intention was to procure about 1.4 million tons of grains for meeting local requirements.

Punjab had proposed to procure about 1.3 million tons, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 0.2 million tons and Balochistan 100,000 tons respectively during coming grain procurement campaign, he said, adding that the initiative would help keep prices of wheat and its products smooth across the country.

Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Supplies Corporations (PASSCO) would likely be assigned the task for the procurement of 1.2 million tons across the wheat producing areas on official fixed rates to facilitate growers by providing them proper rate of their output, he added.

Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) has scheduled to meet on April 8 to review the output of Rabi crops, and set targets for Kharif crops in the country.

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam would chair the meeting, whereas agriculture ministers of all provincial governments, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan would participate and brief about the measures being taken for sowing of major and minor crops.

“The high powered committee would also take stock of the output of major cash crops of Rabi season including wheat, barley and oil seeds like rapeseed and mustard, besides reviewing domestic production of pulses,” Gopang added.

He said that the FCA would set the targets for major cash crops of Kharif including sugarcane, rice, cotton and maize, besides setting the targets of minor crops like seasonal pulses and vegetables to tackle with the local needs. The committee would be apprised by the heads of different financial institutions regarding credit availability to farmers for the purchase of different inputs during the season.