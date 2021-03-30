Govt to pay salaries, pensions via Raast

KARACHI: The government on Monday decided to pay salaries and pensions of employees through newly-introduced instant payment system to promote digital financial transactions.

“In the pilot phase, the salaries and pensions of a group of federal government employees will be paid through Raast,” the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said in a statement. “The payroll and pension-roll data will be shared from CGA [Controller General of Accounts Pakistan] system to SBP’s Raast through a highly secured interface, and payments to the beneficiaries’ accounts will be made instantly after validating the beneficiaries’ detail.”

The SBP and the Controller General of Accounts Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding for digitising federal government payments through Raast, the first instant payment system, launched in January.

Raast is a flagship initiative of SBP, which provides simple, fast, low-cost, interoperable and secure electronic payment platform for instant processing of high volume retail payments. Raast also has the ability to make payments to multiple beneficiaries at a time in order to cater high volume government payments like salaries, pension and social security payments.

“To ensure that payments are only credited in the intended beneficiary’s account, Raast verifies the beneficiaries’ details with their banks on real time basis before crediting the payment in beneficiary’s account,” said the SBP. “After the pilot run, the facility will be rolled out to cover all the salaries, pension as well as supplier payments of the federal and provincial governments. SBP is also working to use the powerful capacities of Raast to include payments of social security nets such as the Ehsas Program, BISP and other government entities.”

The SBP said the country has had low electronic transactions for a number of reasons, including low banking penetration, lack of trust and awareness of digital payment methods, limited interoperability, difficult accessibility and high cost of transactions.

Digital payments only account for 0.2 percent of Pakistan’s 100 billion transactions, whereas the share of digital transactions in peer countries ranges from 1.5 percent to 7 percent. This can be primarily be attributed to the challenges within the payment ecosystem, which include limited interoperability, high cost of digital payment transactions, poor user experience and lack of security, said the SBP.

The SBP estimated ecommerce market to have expanded to Rs234.6 billion, up 55.5 percent during the last fiscal year of 2020. Within the digital payments, ecommerce transactions made via branchless banking channels more than doubled from last year.

During the fourth quarter, the annual growth in digital payments for ecommerce activities dropped to only 10.6 percent compared to the average growth of 74.1 percent during the preceding three quarters, according to the SBP.