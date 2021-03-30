Banks directed to apply reduced WHT on sugar imports





KARACHI: The central bank on Monday asked banks to apply withholding tax of 0.25 percent on sugar imports instead of 5.5 percent in line with the government’s instruction to encourage sweetener import for meeting domestic shortfall.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) directed banks to process the requests of the sugar mills for import of raw sugar under the guidelines issued by the ministry of commerce. As per the ministry guidelines, the import may be allowed to sugar mills which have been issued quota by the ministry of commerce.

Sugar mills are allowed import of raw sugar at reduced rate of withholding tax of 0.25 percent instead of 5.5 percent. In January, the government allowed private and public sectors to import 800,000 tons of sugar to bring down its prices and build up carryover stocks. The private sector has been allowed to import 300,000 tons of sugar at reduced rate of withholding tax from 5.5 percent to 0.25 percent.

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan will import 500,000 metric tons sugar at reduced withholding tax rate while 17 percent sales tax has also been abolished. The government wants to procure sugar within the domain of the public sector as it is trying to possess more sweeteners at cheaper rates available in its stocks before Ramazan.

However, the tax concession can be withdrawn depending on the availability of stocks. The private sector was allowed to import 300,000 tons of sugar till June 30. A sugar mill, which has been granted raw sugar import quota under the scheme, would be bound to open irrevocable letter of credit or make advance payment for import of allocated amount of raw sugar within seven working days of grant of quota.

“Failure to open irrevocable LC or made advance payment for import, verifiable from SBP, of the allocated amount of raw sugar within seven working days of grant of quota shall result in cancellation of the allocated sugar import quota,” the ministry said.

Advance payment up to 100 percent of the value of the contract/proforma invoice may be allowed, subject to compliance with other applicable foreign exchange regulations, according to the SBP. The SBP directed the banks to submit consolidated data of letters of credit issued and advance payments made, against issued quotas on a daily basis.