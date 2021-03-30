FPCCI slams pre-budget withdrawal of exemptions

KARACHI: Under the prevalent difficult conditions of COVID-19, the pre-budget withdrawal of exemptions would negatively affect trade and industry, an official of the apex trade body said in a statement on Monday.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and industry, said that such nonpredictability is against the sustainable growth of the business economy and encroaches upon ease of doing business. Referring to the Tax Laws (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 dated March 24, 2021, he expressed concern on the amendments before the budget, and said, the FPCCI had already suggested that the amendment should be made only with prior consultations with the affected stakeholders giving sufficient time-space to prepare the future plan of the leftout period up to June 2021.

The business sector was already facing tight restrictions as per the IMF programme conditionality, much being agreed among stakeholders as originating implementation directions concurred by the public sector without any reference to the negotiations with the private sector, he added.

The amendments were introduced through the Tax Laws Amendment Ordinance, 2021 issued through the Presidential Ordinance to amend 76 corporate income tax exemptions and allow tax credit facility from March 24, 2021.

The tax credit facility has been extended to industrial undertakings; charitable organisations and IT export services. Under the ordinance, 100 percent tax credit would be allowed to the IT services or IT-enabled services after fulfillment of certain conditions, including the filing of returns/withholding tax statements. “Withdrawal of exemptions instead of extending credit facilities is a measure, which gauges the poor performance of the FBR up till now and; hence, the collection targets are finding the only priority and it appears that the FBR is running on a bad doctrine that more tax collection will improve the growth of the economy, to which we disagree in absolute terms,” Maggo said.