Gold rates drop Rs1,000/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates dropped Rs1,000/tola to Rs105,700/tola in the local market, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, on Monday. Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold declined Rs857 to Rs90,621, it added.Â

In the international market too, bullion rates decreased $6 to $1,727/ounce. However, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs1,360/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,165.98, it added.