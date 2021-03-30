Govt employee targeted & killed in Mir Ali

MIRANSHAH: An employee of the Livestock Department was killed in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan, officials said on Monday. They said that two motorcyclists opened fire on Arbab, son of Khanan, near the Talha checkpost on the Miranshah-Mir Ali Road, killing him on the spot.

The deceased was an employee of the Livestock Department. The body was taken to a hospital in Mir Ali and it was handed over the relatives after post-mortem. The incident was apparently linked to target killing.