Man seeks arrest of father’s killers

PESHAWAR A resident of Nowshera, Bilal Khan, has asked the chief minister and the inspector general of police (IGP) to help arrest the killers of his father.Speaking at a news conference here on Monday, he alleged that Nawab Khan and Jan Mohammad opened fire on them when they were coming from the lower courts in Nowshera. He alleged that the accused killed his father and driver near Azakhel. He alleged that the accused occupied land from the people for housing societies and used unregistered vehicles accompanied by armed guards.The man demanded that the police should arrest the accused and provide him justice.