Top riders of Derajat off-road jeep challenge race awarded

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A top official said on Monday that more cultural festivals and traditional games would be organised in Dera Ismail Khan to attract domestic and foreign tourists to the area and boost tourism in the province.

Speaking at the awards distribution ceremony of the first Derajat off-road jeep and motorcycle challenge race here, Secretary Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Department Abid Majeed said that the second leg of Derajat Festival was postponed owing to the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that the cultural festival would now be held in upcoming September. “The government is taking tangible steps for the promotion of local cultures, traditional games and boosting tourism in every nook and corner of the province to lure more tourists and visitors,” the official said, adding that it would help create employment opportunities for the local populace as well. Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Frontier 4x4 Club and Dera Ismail Khan district administration had jointly organised the three-day event.Sahibzada Sultan was declared the top winner of Derajat off- road jeep challenge race followed by Zain Mahmood and Nadir Magsi.

In women’s category, Tushna Patel clinched first position while Maheem Sheraz stood second and Salma Marwat third. Trophies, medals and cash prizes were given away to the positions of all categories.

Twenty-eight racers, including Jaffar Magsi, Nadir Magsi, Babar Khan, Salma Khan Marwat, Maheem Sheraz, Laila Akhunzada, Irshad Kakakhel, Zain Mahmood, Raza Saeed, Asif Fazal Chaudhry, Faisal Khan Shadi, Bewarigh Mazari, Awais Khakwani, Malik Qadir Nawaz, Shahab Haider, Asad Khan, Nauman Saranjam Khan, Saud Majeed, Umar Iqbal Kanju, Sheryar Khan, Zafar Khan Baloch, Nasir Khan, Gohar Sangi, Tushna Patel, Jamila and others participated in the pre-peered category and covered 118 kilometres track from Yarak to Gloti.

The racers performed well during 118km race on the track from Yarak to Gloti after passing through Paniala, Rahmanikhel and Abdulkhel. Twenty-nine drivers participated in the stock category while 22 racers performed in the professional pre-peered category.