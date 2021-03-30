21 more test positive for Covid-19 in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Twenty-one more people reported positive for the Covid-19, raising the number of corona cases to 3,461 in the district on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgen told the media that the number of coronavirus-infected patients were increasing with the passage of time as people were ignoring the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the viral infection. He said that 21 more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus.

The official added that 2,700 Covvid-19 patients had recovered after medical treatment in the district so far. The offcial said that active cases of coronavirus were now 690 in which several patients were under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, while the rest were quarantined at own homes.