Southgate ‘pushing for a bit more’ from England

LONDON: Gareth Southgate wants his players to keep pushing for more as England prepare for Wednesday’s tough World Cup qualifier against Poland and this summer’s rearranged Euros.

Four months on from completing a hectic autumn schedule, the injury-hit Three Lions returned to action with a 5-0 cakewalk against minnows San Marino and a 2-0 victory in Albania on Sunday.

Southgate has been pleased by the winning start to World Cup qualification, which continues when Poland arrive at Wembley for a key Group I encounter without star turn Robert Lewandowski.

Wednesday’s match is their toughest test of this March triple-header and the final game before the England manager settles on the squad he believes gives them the best chance of winning the European Championship.

“I think there was a lot of good things but we have to keep pushing this group of players,” Southgate said after Harry Kane and Mason Mount scored in Tirana. There’s a lot of talk about us, a lot of talk about what we potentially might be.

“But if we want to deliver then we’ve got to have really high standards and I think we can get better. I’m pleased with the win. They should enjoy the win, you’ve always got to enjoy your wins, but I think we can improve.“I think there’s competition for places, so the difference between certain players is not big and we’ve got to balance freshness for Wednesday.”