Tue Mar 30, 2021
March 30, 2021

Prime Minister determined to take on mafias, says Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to take on the mafias exploiting the masses.

“Crusade against the mafias who exploit poor people of Pakistan. PMIK determined to take them on,” he said in response to a tweet of former Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi.

The former FBR chief, in his tweet, congratulated the Prime Minister for catching the “real dacoits” of Pakistan. “Trader’s ‘Satta’ Mafia. I had been constantly saying that these people are the real cause of increased price. Informal banking, cash economy, wrong fatwas on Riba, corruption money, the causes of high prices of food. Arthi Mafia,” he tweeted.

