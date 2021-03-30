President Alvi tests positive for coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak have tested positive for coronavirus, almost 10 days after Prime Minister Imran Khan tested Covid-19 positive.

The President announced on Twitter he tested positive for the virus after getting the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, adding he was due for a second one. “I have tested positive for Covid-19. May Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees. Had 1st dose of vaccine but antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week. Please continue to be careful,” he tweeted.