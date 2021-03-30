close
Tue Mar 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
N
Newsdesk
March 30, 2021

President Alvi tests positive for coronavirus

Top Story

N
Newsdesk
March 30, 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak have tested positive for coronavirus, almost 10 days after Prime Minister Imran Khan tested Covid-19 positive.

The President announced on Twitter he tested positive for the virus after getting the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, adding he was due for a second one. “I have tested positive for Covid-19. May Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees. Had 1st dose of vaccine but antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week. Please continue to be careful,” he tweeted.

Latest News

More From Top Story