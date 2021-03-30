ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The national tally of active COVID-19 cases recorded on Monday was 46,663 with President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak becoming the new victims of the pandemic. As many as 4,525 people tested positive while 2,268 people recovered during the 24 hours.

Forty-one corona patients have died during the 24 hours of whom 38 were under treatment in hospital and three at their respective quarantines or homes, according to the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Most of the deaths occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, followed by the Punjab. Of the total 41 deaths, 12 died on ventilator.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas, including Multan, 67 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 64 percent, Gujranwala, 60 percent, and Lahore 52 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternative oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) were also occupied in four major areas of Gujrat, 70 percent, Gujranwala, 85 percent, Peshawar, 78 percent and Swat, 73 percent.

Around 387 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Around 40,369 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 9,140 in Sindh, 15,780 in Punjab, 8,196 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,359 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 758 in Balochistan, 377 in GB, and 759 in AJK.

Around 598,197 people have recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 659,116 cases have been detected including AJK 12,484, Balochistan 19,525, GB 5,010, ICT 56,450, KP 85,531, Punjab 215,227 and Sindh 264,889.

Around 14,256 deaths have been recorded countrywide since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,491 have perished in Sindh, 561 in ICT, 206 in Balochistan, 103 in GB and 348 in AJK.

A total of 10,107,095 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities.

Some 3,648 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country. The past 24 hours positivity ratio with higher magnitude in various districts across the country was also issued highlighting increasing disease prevalence.

The districts with high positivity ratio as on 28th March included Gujrat 7 percent, Bahawalpur 8 percent, Faisalabad 15 percent Gujranwala10 percent, Lahore 17 percent, Mandi Bahauddin 11percent, Multan 12 percent, Okara 9 percent, Rahim Yar Khan 9 percent, Rawalpindi 15 percent, Sargodha 12 percent, Sialkot 12 percent, Toba Tek Singh 9 percent, Peshawar 22 percent, Swat 23 percent, Nowshera 19 percent, Dir Lower 8 percent, Malakand 12 percent and Swabi 12 percent.

It may be mentioned here that the COVID positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has imposed strict lockdown restrictions in nine cities with maximum positivity besides expanding certain restrictions in all districts across the province with immediate effect till April 11.

The Punjab government has ordered closure of all commercial activities, establishments and areas by 6:00PM on weekdays and complete closure on weekends, while there shall be complete ban on wedding functions, restaurants and intracity transport in nine cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Sheikhupura, according to a notification issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Monday.

The number of COVID-19 cases is on the increase in Punjab, while positivity rate in some cities is constantly rising and third wave is looming, which poses a serious and imminent threat to public health.

All medical services & pharmacies / medical stores, bakeries, general/karyana stores, milk / meat / chicken shops, fire puncture shops, fruit & vegetable shops, tandoor, atta chakkies, postal / courier services, driver hotels, petrol pumps, oil depots, LPG outlets & filling plants, agriculture machinery workshops and spare parts shops, printing press, call centers with 50% staff and no public dealing), takeaway/home delivery from restaurants shall remain open 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.

There shall be complete ban on indoor weddings throughout the province and all types of marriage halls, community centers, marquees and event halls shall remain closed. Furthermore, outdoor weddings shall also remain banned in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Sheikhupura from 1st April 2021.

There shall be complete ban on indoor dining throughout the province and only takeaway/home delivery shall be allowed. Furthermore, outdoor dining shall also remain banned in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Sheikhupura.

The amusement parks throughout the province shall remain closed; however, walking / jogging tracks shall remain open subject to strict adherence of COVID-19 SOPs.

All citizens shall use face covering in public spaces throughout the province. All public/private offices and establishments throughout the province shall follow the policy of work from home for 50% of their staff.

All cinemas and shrines shall remain closed throughout the province. There shall be complete ban of all types of indoor and outdoor gatherings throughout the province. There shall be complete ban on sports, festivals, cultural, social and other events throughout the province.

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Monday urged the government to impose complete lockdown for 15 days to break transmission of coronavirus. “The economic activities can resume once people’s lives are protected from coronavirus,” said President PMA Lahore chapter Dr Ashraf Nizami and General Secretary Dr Ashraf Nizami during an emergency meeting in Lahore.

Meanwhile, taking to twitter President Alvi confirmed that he had tested positive. “I have tested positive for Covid-19. May Allah have mercy on all COVID affectees. [I] had 1st dose of vaccine but antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week," the president added.

"Please continue to be careful," the president said. Meanwhile, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Monday tweeted that Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak had been diagnosed with Covid-19 positive. “Pervaiz Khattak is diagnosed with COVID positive. Get well soon PK,” Imran Ismail said.