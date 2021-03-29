Walk to create awareness about environment

ISLAMABAD: Sunbeams organized ‘Green Walk 2021’ in collaboration with other NGOs, government departments, and civil society members. Citizens of the capital participated with enthusiasm and enjoyed a day out in the sun and different activities that were carefully planned including nature walk, talks by the environmentalists, clean-up, and tree-plantation drive in partnership with CDA, and a lucky draw for the participants.

At a time when indoor events are banned due to the pandemic, an outdoor event organized with strict SOPs in place, was a perfect excuse for nature enthusiasts and conscientious citizens of the twin cities to enjoy the green and lush surroundings and take part in a healthy and positive activity. The short one-kilometre walk Green Walk started from the Eid Gah at Shah Allah Ditta and culminated at the Buddha caves site. Shah Allah Ditta is a part of the capital that is replete with natural, historical, and environmental wonders. Fast becoming a center of attention, it is important that the area’s striking features are protected, promoted, and enhanced.