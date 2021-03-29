Walk to create awareness about environment

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Sunbeams organized ‘Green Walk 2021’ in collaboration with other NGOs, government departments, and civil society members. Citizens of the capital participated with enthusiasm and enjoyed a day out in the sun and different activities that were carefully planned including nature walk, talks by the environmentalists, clean-up, and tree-plantation drive in partnership with CDA, and a lucky draw for the participants.
At a time when indoor events are banned due to the pandemic, an outdoor event organized with strict SOPs in place, was a perfect excuse for nature enthusiasts and conscientious citizens of the twin cities to enjoy the green and lush surroundings and take part in a healthy and positive activity. The short one-kilometre walk Green Walk started from the Eid Gah at Shah Allah Ditta and culminated at the Buddha caves site. Shah Allah Ditta is a part of the capital that is replete with natural, historical, and environmental wonders. Fast becoming a center of attention, it is important that the area’s striking features are protected, promoted, and enhanced.