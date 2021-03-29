close
Mon Mar 29, 2021
SA
Shakeel Anjum
March 29, 2021

Twin cities heading towards sturdy lockdown

National

ISLAMABAD: The twin-cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are heading towards sturdy lockdown after the certain decision taken by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat, has issued notification regarding imposing lockdown in various marked residential and commercial areas.

DHA-II, G-6/2, Soan Garden, PWD, Bhara Kahu, G-10/2, G-10/3, Bani Gala, G-9/2, G-11/2, I-8/3 and G-11/1 have been completely locked down. While, F-11/1, G-10/4, G-6/2, I-8/4 and I-10/2 have been de-sealed with the condition to follow the SOPs strictly, said the notification.

All the educational institutions will remain closed up to 11th April, 2021, owing to spike in COVID-19 positive cases . Since number of positive cases increasing significantly due to non-compliance of SOPs, therefore all kinds of on campus academic activities including tests/mid-terms being currently conducted are banned with effect from 29th March, 2021, said in the notification. Indoor and outdoor activities have completely banned from 1st April 2021, said in the notification. “All kinds of indoor and outdoor events, weddings, gatherings, indoor and outdoor festivals, sports tournaments, cultural activities, social activities, religious gatherings are completely banned,” the notification said.

