Another 10 COVID-19 deaths, 705 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi: Another 10 confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district have died of the illness in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the region to 1,285 which is over nine per cent of the total deaths so far caused by the disease in Pakistan.

In the last 24 hours, another 705 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities that has taken the total number of patients so far registered from the region to 71,688 that makes 10.95 per cent of the total cases confirmed positive for the illness from all across Pakistan. It is important that the twin cities contain less than 3.5 per cent of the total population of the country.

According to details, as many as two patients died of COVID-19 from the federal capital and eight from Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours while 538 new patients have been reported from ICT and 167 from Rawalpindi district.

In the last 24 hours, the positivity rate of the disease in ICT has been recorded as 8.32 per cent that was 10.7 per cent on the previous day whereas national positivity of COVID-19 tests has turned out to be 10.44 per cent in the last 24 hours, said District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia.

Death of two more COVID-19 patients from the federal capital in the last 24 hours has taken death toll from ICT to 559 while eight more deaths caused by COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district has taken the death toll from the district to 726.

The total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the federal capital has reached 55,594 of which 46,915 patients have recovered. The number of active cases from the federal capital has jumped to 8,120 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, confirmation of 167 more patients positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken tally to 16,094 of which 13,437 patients have recovered.On Sunday, the number of active cases from the district was recorded as 1,931 of which 107 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 1,824 were in home isolation.