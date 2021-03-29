NAB sets up training academy for officials

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has said the NAB has established a training academy for NAB officials on the pattern of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy.

“The NAB has established its own Pakistan Training and Research Academy, which is imparting specialised training to investigation officers on modern lines in order to conduct investigations of cases of money laundering and white collar crimes besides the establishment of the state-of-the-art Forensic Science Laboratory in NAB Rawalpindi for scrutinising documents and fingerprints, analysis of digital data, etc,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

The chairman directed the officers to double their efforts in eradication of corruption, which is their national duty, so that the country could be put on road to progress and prosperity. ”The NAB has no affiliation with any political party, group and individual and it has only affiliation with the state of Pakistan,” he said.

He said in order to further improve the quality of investigation, a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) system has been introduced consisting of one senior, one junior investigation officer and additional director as case officer, legal counsel, financial expert and forensic expert under the supervision of the director and the director general concerned to benefit from collective wisdom.

He said the NAB is the focal organisation of Pakistan under the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) which is a pride for Pakistan.