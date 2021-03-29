Holi celebrated in Karachi

KARACHI: The Hindu community in Karachi on Sunday started the celebrations of Holi, the festival of colours, with lighting and bonfire at temples across the city.

The festival is celebrated to symbolise the victory of good forces over the evil ones. The Hindu community all over the world marks the festival with enthusiasm and fervour.

Special arrangements have been made at different temples of the city for Holi, the celebrations of which will continue today (Monday).

“The celebrations will continue on Monday throughout the day as we will visit our relatives and friends, and exchange greetings,” said Shanta, a college student who lives in the Ranchor Lane area. “The children throw colours on each other and also visit their relatives.”

Bhajans would also be sung on the occasion and food distributed freely among the devotees.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail hosted an event at the Governor House for Holi celebrations. The event was attended by lawmakers belonging to the Hindu community and leaders of religious minorities.

Speaking on the occasion, Ismail recalled that after the creation of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had promised to the minorities that they would get complete freedom and all the rights as was the case with the Muslim majority in the country. He said the vision of the Father of Nation had been implemented in Pakistan as the minorities had been enjoying complete religious freedom and all the basic rights.

Ismail said representatives of the minorities in Pakistan also had the opportunity to take part in the process of legislation.