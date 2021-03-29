June 2020 oil shortage: AGP resumes forensic audit of top 10 OMCs

ISLAMABAD: In a new development, the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has kick-started the process to conduct the forensic audit of 10 oil marketing companies to find out ‘unscrupulous players’ responsible for the oil crisis and making huge illegal money out of it.

And to this effect, the Auditor General of Pakistan has proposed the terms of reference for the forensic order in its latest communication to additional secretary (policy) Haroon-Ur-Rafique as Secretary Petroleum Mian Asad Hayauddin has also been asked to report to the Establishment Division. Owing to the June 2020 oil crisis, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar has already been suspended till the probe gets completed in 90 days.

Javaid Jehangir, Auditor General of Pakistan, in his letter dated March 24, 2021 addressed to the additional secretary, intimated that the process of forensic order will be conducted for the top 10 oil marketing companies (OMCs) in terms of market share. "The said companies represent nearly 95 percent of officially recorded sales of motor gasoline. And in order to assess whether any OMC violated its license conditions, hoarded product in anticipation of price rise on July 1, 2020 or was involved in any other illegal activity, the Ministry of Energy had decided to conduct a forensic audit through the AGP," reveal the contents of the AGP's letter. According to the letter, the 10 top OMCs will be asked 12 questions which include 1): Given the projected demand, did the OMCs order sufficient quantity of Motor Gasoline (petrol) from local refineries and through imports, for the month of June 2020?; 2) Did the local refineries provide the ordered quantities, and if not, why?; 3) Did OMCs have sufficient stocks during the month of June 2020 to meet the license conditions imposed by OGRA? If not, what was the shortfall in stocks? How much of this shortfall was caused by short ordering and how much by non-delivery?; 4) Are there instances where an OMC had stock in the storage tanks, but its petrol pumps were not being supplied this product, resulting in a dryout?;5) Did any OMC order imported product and this product was available on high seas, but was deliberately not berthed, in order to gain expected price advantage on July 1, 2020?; 6) Was there a product on the outer anchor and if so, was there any port constraint in berthing these vessels? If the port did not have unloading constraints, could this have mitigated the shortage?;7) What is the typical demand of the month of June given seasonal variation? What was the total recorded demand for the month of June 2020? If the demand for June 2020 represents an anomaly, what are the reasons for it?; 8) How did the market share for each of the top 10 OMCs change in the month of June 2020 compared to their share a few months earlier or a few months later?; 9) Is there evidence of any OMC booking sales but not delivering to their petrol pumps?; 10) Is there any evidence of any government agency or department colluding with any OMC?; 11) How did smuggled product affect the demand-supply position in June 2020? And 12) What was the profitability of each OMC for the month of June 2020 and how did that compare with typical monthly profitability for the month of June in pre-COVID times as well as just after when COVIC restrictions were lifted?