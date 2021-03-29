60 criminals held with drugs, arms

MULTAN: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested 60 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district in the last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, police launched a special crackdown on criminals and arrested 60 criminals, including nine proclaimed offenders, 18 court absconders, six drug peddlers, six illegal weapon holders, one kite seller, two fireworks dealers, eight gamblers and 10 other outlaws for violating coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs). Police also seized 32 litre liquor, 5.320 kg Hashish, four pistols, 30 kites, chemical thread and stake money from the possession of the arrested criminals.