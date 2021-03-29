Mepco replaced 337,000 defective meters in current fiscal year

MULTAN: Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) replaced 337,000 burnt and defective meters during the current fiscal year, 2020-21.

In line with special directions of Mepco CEO Engineer Ikram-Ul-Haq, defective meters are being replaced on a priority basis in all nine circles of the region.

Mepco sources said that during the current fiscal year, Mepco replaced 328,652 single-phase meters, 8,682 three-phase meters and 307 MDI meters.

During the last eight months, 52,504 meters were replaced in Multan circle, 22,745 in DG Khan circle, 30,018 in Vehari circle, 56,621 in Bahawalpur circle, 35,626 in Sahiwal circle, 37,570 in Rahimyar Khan circle, 46,774 in Muzaffagarh circle, 27,174 in Bahawalnager circle and 28,609 defective meters were replaced in Khanewal circle.