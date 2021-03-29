close
Mon Mar 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 29, 2021

Govt accused of destroying economy

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 29, 2021

PAKPATTAN: PML-N District President Imtiaz Ali Khan alleged that the PTI government had damaged the economy of the country. Talking to newsmen here, he said that people had been deprived of their wealth for over seven decades. He said that the government increased rates of electricity and Sui gas breaking all previous records.

VALUABLES TAKEN AWAY: Dacoits took away cash and valuables from owner of a bakery at Arifwala City. Three dacoits on a bike reached the bakery of Muhammad Imran in Gulshan Iqbal, Arifwala and took away Rs190,000 cash and mobile phone.

Latest News

More From Pakistan