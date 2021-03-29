Govt accused of destroying economy

PAKPATTAN: PML-N District President Imtiaz Ali Khan alleged that the PTI government had damaged the economy of the country. Talking to newsmen here, he said that people had been deprived of their wealth for over seven decades. He said that the government increased rates of electricity and Sui gas breaking all previous records.

VALUABLES TAKEN AWAY: Dacoits took away cash and valuables from owner of a bakery at Arifwala City. Three dacoits on a bike reached the bakery of Muhammad Imran in Gulshan Iqbal, Arifwala and took away Rs190,000 cash and mobile phone.