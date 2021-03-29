Two injured in separate incidents

MULTAN: At least two people, including a child, sustained injuries in two separate incidents here on Sunday.According to Rescue 1122 officials, a person sustained injuries due to a brawl between two groups over a land issue at 18-Kassi Budhla Road.The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Ashiq Hussain, son of Muhammad Shafi.Rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured victim to Nishtar hospital.In another incident, a child sustained injuries after a speeding motorcycle hit him while crossing a road at Gulgasht Colony, Bosan Road.The injured child, identified as Muhammad Asad, son of Muhammad Aslam, was give first aid and then removed to hospital.