Two injured in separate incidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: At least two people, including a child, sustained injuries in two separate incidents here on Sunday.According to Rescue 1122 officials, a person sustained injuries due to a brawl between two groups over a land issue at 18-Kassi Budhla Road.The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Ashiq Hussain, son of Muhammad Shafi.Rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured victim to Nishtar hospital.In another incident, a child sustained injuries after a speeding motorcycle hit him while crossing a road at Gulgasht Colony, Bosan Road.The injured child, identified as Muhammad Asad, son of Muhammad Aslam, was give first aid and then removed to hospital.