Hike in prices of essential commodities upsets citizens

Gujranwala: Pre-Ramazan price-hike of daily-use items have created tension among the public as the prices of fruits, vegetables, meat, chicken, agricultural commodities and other daily-use items have been increased by the shopkeepers.

The sellers in the market have become moneygrubbers who are only interested in making or earning profit. Though district administration has issued an official price list of daily-use items but a vast gap exists between official and market rates and it seems that price control magistrates have failed to control the increasing prices of the commodities.

The price of chicken has been increased to Rs350 per kg, mutton to Rs1200 kg and beef to 700 kg, while the rates of vegetables have also been increased by the shopkeepers.

The retailers are of the view that if administration assures them of supply of items at officially fixed rates, they would have no problem selling the commodities at official prices.

Meanwhile, the citizens have shown deep concerns over the situation and said that profiteers had made a strategy to gain maximum profit in Ramazan. They have demanded the high-ups to take action and deal the hoarders and profiteers with an iron hand.

7kg charas seized: Police foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs and arrested the accused.

It was reported that on a tip-off, Nowshera Virkan police team set up a roadblock at a canal bridge and during search operation seized 7kg chars from a car and arrested the accused, Farhan, a resident of Sheikhupura.

Man killed over minor issue: A man was killed over a minor issue at Tatlewali. It was reported that Kashif Ali and Arslan quarreled over issue of motorcycle parking. However, passers-by intervened and sent them home. Later when Kashif along with his father Muhammad Yousaf were going to mosque, accused Arslan along with his accomplices attacked them, resultantly, Yousaf suffered head injuries and died on his way to hospital. Police have started investigations.

Marriage halls, shops sealed: The district administration teams sealed two marriage halls and various shops over violation of corona SOPs.

The Wazirabad assistant commissioner found two marriage halls violating the corona SOPs by allowing indoor marriage. The AC sealed the marriage halls and also imposed fine on them. Meanwhile, Kamoke AC sealed seven shops on violation of corona SOPs and Sadr AC sealed four shops. The administrative officers have also got registered FIRs against them.