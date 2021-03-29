PM recovering from COVID-19: Dr Faisal

close
Mon Mar 29, 2021
March 29, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is recovering from COVID-19 and he may be able to resume work in a few days, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Faisal Sultan informed the masses that the premier's lab parameters have remained stable. "(The prime minister) has been advised that he may resume work and build up his work routine over the next few days.’’

