Maryam, Fazl suspend political activities due to illness

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman, after catching fever, have suspended political activities for few days.

The PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb, in a statement on Sunday, said that Maryam Nawaz decided to suspend her political engagements for four days on advice of doctors. “Maryam Nawaz suffering from high fever and feeling pain in her throat,” the party’s spokesperson said.

She said that Maryam Nawaz, who was sick, also appeared in high court the other day. The COVID-19 test of the PML-N leader and result was awaited which would decide restart of political activities. Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who caught fever two days back, however, was tested negative for COVID-19.