close
Mon Mar 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
March 29, 2021

2 youths martyred, Indian soldier killed in IIOJ&K

Top Story

A
APP
March 29, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two Kashmiri youth in Shopian district in IIOJ&K Sunday. The troops martyred the youth during a siege and search operation in Wangam area of the district, the Kashmir Media Service reported. The operation was started in the area by a joint team of Indian Police, Army’s 34RR and CRPF Saturday evening. An Indian soldier was also killed and two others injured in the area.

Latest News

More From Top Story