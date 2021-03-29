2 youths martyred, Indian soldier killed in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two Kashmiri youth in Shopian district in IIOJ&K Sunday. The troops martyred the youth during a siege and search operation in Wangam area of the district, the Kashmir Media Service reported. The operation was started in the area by a joint team of Indian Police, Army’s 34RR and CRPF Saturday evening. An Indian soldier was also killed and two others injured in the area.