Two youths martyred, Indian soldier killed in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two Kashmiri youth in Shopian district in IIOJ&K Sunday.
The troops martyred the youth during a siege and search operation in Wangam area of the district, the Kashmir Media Service reported. The operation was started in the area by a joint team of Indian Police, Army’s 34RR and CRPF Saturday evening. An Indian soldier was also killed and two others injured in the area.