Pakistan for inclusive cooperation on climate change

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has come out with a strong response asking for ‘inclusive cooperation’, to criticism that it had not been invited by US President Joe Biden to the Leaders Summit on Climate Change in April, where 40 leaders worldwide received invitations including those in the region like Bangladesh and India.

This selective exclusion is questionable as Pakistan is the Vice President of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. On the ground despite being among the top 10 countries affected by climate change, Pakistan is one of the lowest emitters - with less than one percent of the global emissions.

Defending its position on the importance that Pakistan gives to climate change, the Foreign Office pointed out that there was no doubt about the commitment to addressing climate change and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership on this account is well accepted and appreciated around the world.

“Climate change is one of the defining challenges of our times that can only be countered through inclusive, cooperative and forward-looking policies. Pakistan remains fully committed to play its due role in this fight,” said the Foreign Office.

It pointed out that The Leaders’ Summit on Climate Change hosted by President Biden reconvenes the US-led Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, which brings together leaders from countries responsible for approximately 80 percent of global emissions and GDP.

The Foreign Office sent out a reminder that Pakistan is continuing to meaningfully contributing to shape the global climate change discourse, inter alia, as the Vice President of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

“The government’s landmark initiatives like the Billion Tree Tsunami have won international acclaim, including from the World Economic Forum. Pakistan also co-chaired the multibillion-dollar Green Climate Fund, established to support climate actions in developing countries, last year,” added the Foreign Office.

The News understands that Pakistan will be attending the UN Climate Change Conference UK 2021 to which it has been invited.

Michael Kugelman, Deputy Director Asia Programme, in a Tweet explained, “Many in Pakistan are unhappy Imran Khan isn’t on the list of invitees. It appears the main criteria for being invited are (1) Close partner of the US or (2) a major polluter or (3) highly vulnerable to climate change or (4) some combo of 1, 2, 3. Pakistan certainly qualifies for (3).