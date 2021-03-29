47 nabbed, arms recovered ahead of polio drive

MARDAN: Police arrested 47 people including five proclaimed offenders in raids as polio drive is set to begin today (Monday) and continue till April 2.

DPO Dr Zahidullah Khan said that 2200 cops have been deployed to provide security to polio teams. He said that ahead of the anti-polio campaign, the cops carried out raids and also did snap checking, leading to the arrest of 47 persons. The cops recovered 10 pistols, one Kalashnikov and various kinds of bullets.