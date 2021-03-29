Three senior doctors notified & posted

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday notified transfer and posting of three senior doctors of the provincial Health Department.

However, the government once again failed to appoint a regular director-general and health services of the province to replace a junior doctor of general cadre.

Dr Niaz Ahmad, general cadre, was appointed as DG health services almost a year ago when Dr Tahir Nadeem, management cadre, was replaced. He was given the responsibility on an acting-charge basis.

Despite the fact that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was passing through a difficult situation due to coronavirus, the government could not appoint regular health services DG. The Health Department has reportedly procured billions of rupees for the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a notification, Dr Janbaz Afridi was transferred and posted director-general Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA).

Ex-DG health services, Dr Arshad Ahmad, DG PHSA, was transferred and posted as Hospital Director of Qazi Hussain Medical Complex Nowshera. Dr Arif Khan, HD of the Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex Nowshera, was transferred and directed to report to the DG health services.

Interestingly, the government again violated the Medical Teaching Institution Reforms Act 2015 by appointing Dr Arshad Ahmad as hospital director Nowshera Medical Complex.