Valuables worth Rs4 looted

LAHORE: Four robbers made off with gold jewellery, cash, mobile phones and other valuables worth over Rs4 million from a house in Defence-A Police Station limits early Sunday morning.

Waheed Javed, a resident of Defence Phase-4, had just entered his house after attending a wedding when four robbers barged in and held the family hostage at gunpoint. They snatched gold jewellery, mobile phones from his mother, wife and cash from them and also snatched computer tablets from the kids.