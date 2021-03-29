Four new Pashto titles launched

PESHAWAR: The Pakhto Adabi Tolana Regi Seema (PATRS) launched four newly published Pashto titles here on Sunday.

The launching ceremony was held at the hujra of Dr Shafi Mullazai. Poets, writers, scholars, local elders and book-buffs attended the function.

The four new Pashto titles namely Khamoshai ke Hangama - poetry volume (Fuss in silence), Ma Kho La Hes Derta Wailyee Na Dee - poetry collection (I am yet to open up to you), Sailgari – prose (tourism) and Nuaman Khan auo Kochai - folktale penned down by Aminullah Daudzai, Prof Hanif Khalil, Meher Khalil Mullazai, and joint authors -Jauhar Khalil and Najeebullah Naz, respectively.

Speakers highlighted salient features and the significance of the newly published Pashto titles and termed them a must read as it would widen scope of their knowledge.

They said that the writers though were quite known to readers had authored books, one each would prove a great treasure trove to Pashto literature.

“The new titles would also add to bulk of Pashto poetry as usual Aminullah Daudzai and Prof Hanif Khalil had come up with a new measured insight while Meher Khalil’s title brought up valid information about the tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the first of its own kind and the joint venture of a Pashto folktale traced back to early 40s yet another commendable literary work,” said a speaker.

Zahid Khan Shaida while presiding over the event said that his organization had been encouraging quality literary works and had always helped poets and writers to bring out creative works that would motivate and benefit society especially youth so that they could reclaim their interest in reading books.

Senior poet and chief of PATRS, Hamdullah Jan Bismil remarked “Sailgari by Meher Khalil Mullazai, a detailed account of beautiful picnic spots of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had already been included in the BS syllabus of Bacha Khan University, Charsadda and Islamia College University owing to its style expression and valuable information.

Noorul Islam Sangar, Jauhar Khalil, Prof Shahab Aziz Arman, Prof Zubair Hasrat, and Meher Khalil Mullazai also spoke at the event.