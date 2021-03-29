Up to 56 test positive for coronavirus in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The coronavirus continued to spread at a fast speed in the Nowshera district as 56 more people tested positive for the viral infection on Sunday, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan told reporters the tally of the Covid-19 now stood at 3,440 in Nowshera.

The official said four coronavirus patients recovered from the viral disease, taking the number of such patients at 2,599. As many as 71 people have died of Covid-19 in the Nowshera district so far.

The deputy commissioner said the crackdown over the standard operating procedures violations (SOPs) was in progress.

He said four outlets were sealed while two shopkeepers were fined for not following the SOPs. A total of 11 shopkeepers were issued warnings. Mir Raza Ozgan requested the traders to cooperate with the administration in stemming the spread of covid.