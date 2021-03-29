Chinese liquor company gets licence in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A Chinese company has got a licence in Pakistan to manufacture liquor here, according to sources.

The company, Hui Coastal Brewery and Distillery Limited, was registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on April 30, 2020, with the Hub (Balochistan) address. The licence was issued by Excise, Taxation and Anti-Narcotics Department Balochistan. The company has been launched as a joint venture with Balochistan at the Lasbela Industrial Estate Development Authority.

With vast experience of manufacturing liquor in China, this will be the first Chinese company to establish its plant in Pakistan. The company is famous for producing world’s famous brands and it would introduce its two famous brands in Pakistan. The entire process, from manufacturing to packaging, would be carried out at its plant in Lasbela.