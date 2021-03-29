Now salaried class can afford a house: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that for the first time in Pakistan, under the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, an opportunity was being given the salaried class, having not much money to afford a house.

Virtually addressing a telethon on the new housing project, the prime minister urged the SBP governor and the president National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to make every effort to provide facilities, and said that the new housing scheme was important for the future of the country.

“It is for the first time the salaried people, who don’t have enough cash and live in rented houses to have their own house and the rent they pay, is converted into instalments and once, houses are started being built, then the construction industry, which has 30 other industries connected to it, which means there will be a revolution in the entire country and people will be provided livelihood,” he noted.

In rich countries, Europe and America, he pointed out, people always buy houses with bank loans and pay instalments, there was no tradition in Pakistan and this was the first attempt in this regard.

The prime minister said that he was fully aware that people were facing great difficulties because it was the first time so difficulties were bound to come. “In particular, I urge the SBP Governor Reza Baqir, and president of the National Bank to tell all the banks that it is very important for us that facilities should be created for those who want to take a loan from banks to build their house,” he emphasised.

The prime minister said that the most important thing was that when people in our country started building their houses and started getting money, then 30 other industries were connected with the construction sector, which means that there would be a revolution in the whole country. He said that this would start increasing the wealth of the country, people would start getting employment, job opportunities would be created for the youth and there could be progress in construction.