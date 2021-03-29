tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It will take us ages to resolve the problem of child abuse in our country. It seems that not even a single child is safe in our country. More than two years back, the rape and murder of Zainab led to a debate on the issue of child safety and protection.
The relevant authorities have not found
any clear and logical solution to stop such
horrible practices.
Saud Ul Mulk
Chitral