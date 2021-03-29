Last year, to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus, education institutions were closed for more than seven months. Students were encouraged to take online classes. For a majority of students and teachers, online classes were unheard of. However, they learnt the basics of these classes and did everything they could to effectively conduct such classes. While many schools were able to conduct the classes without any major problems, many education institutions failed to do so. It was even more difficult to conduct online classes in remote areas with no internet connectivity. These problems led to huge learning losses. Students who had taken science subjects were unable to perform their practicals. Online exams that were held in the middle of a pandemic were marred with irregularities.

In Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the provincial governments have once again closed schools following a sudden increase in Covid-19 cases. Students who had already paid hostel and transport fees are left to deal with financial losses. The future of students is at stake as the majority cannot afford to take online classes. The government needs to seriously think about this issue and come up with a better way to deal with the situation.

Arbab Naseervi

Islamabad