Money rules

Pakistanis are unfortunately the most helpless citizens of our great country. Unlike other countries where the governments are busy ensuring that everyone gets the free Covid-19 vaccine, Pakistan is listening to the demands of the private sector and is all set to fix a hefty price for the vaccine.

Recently, the IMF approved $500 million loan for Pakistan. Why can’t the government use a portion of this amount to import the

vaccine? There is no doubt that close to 90 percent of the country’s population will not be able to afford expensive vaccines.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi