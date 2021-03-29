Maryam, Fazl fall ill, political activities on hold

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman were reportedly unwell on Sunday, with both catching a fever, Geo News reported.
Maryam had a “high fever” and was experiencing a sore throat, said party’s spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb. “Maryam Nawaz has suspended her political activities for four days,” she said in a statement. She also got herself tested for coronavirus, which came back negative.
Aurangzeb said the PML-N leader had been told by doctors to rest, adding that she attended a Lahore High Court hearing the other day despite being ill.
The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief, on the other hand, had been suffering from a fever for the past two days, JUI-F sources told Geo News. “He was currently at his Dera Ismail Khan residence.”
Sources said the JUI-F chief had gotten himself tested for coronavirus and the result came back negative.