close
Mon Mar 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
March 29, 2021

Seven held in Karachi amid sugar ‘shortage’ crackdown

Top Story

A
APP
March 29, 2021

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday arrested seven suspects allegedly involved in creating artificial shortages and inflated prices of sugar.

According to an official, the FIA’s Commercial Banking Circle apprehended seven brokers for their alleged involvement in creating artificial shortage and price hike of sugar in connivance with mill owners.

“These brokers were allegedly operating through electronic means to dishonestly and fraudulently manoeuvre, manipulate and artificially hike sugar prices amid hoax of impending sugar stock shortages,” he said, adding sugar stocks were lying unsold or sold/un-lifted in mills and storages and demand supply gap was artificial.

The official said the suspects were also indulged in operating fake or unrevealed third party accounts to conceal the illegitimate crime proceedings.

Their accounts had been seized and the agency also recovered mobile phones, registers and laptop from their possession, he said, adding a first information report (FIR) had been registered and further investigation was underway.

Latest News

More From Top Story