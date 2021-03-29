PM warns of third wave dangers as curbs tightened

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan once again appealed to Pakistanis on Sunday to adhere to Covid precautions, warning the third wave of the pandemic was far more dangerous than the first two as the NCOC re-imposed a raft of restrictions to put the brakes on an epidemic that was showing no signs of slowing down.

“Hospitals are filling. People are being put on ventilators or oxygen. We are the nation which was exemplary during the first wave. God forbid, our hospitals will fill to their capacity if it continues to spread with the current rate,” the Prime Minister said in a televised message to the nation.

His speech came as the country saw an alarming 4,700-case increase, the third straight day infections topped the 4,000-mark, with each day registering successively higher numbers.

The Prime Minister, who is in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 a week ago, told the people that he remained safe during the first two waves as he had duly observed the precautions.

During the first two waves, he neither attended any wedding ceremonies nor visited any restaurant and also kept wearing masks. However, during the Senate polls, he admitted that he did not adhere to SOPs which led to his infection, he added.

The Prime Minister told the people that world was witness to the fact that wearing masks greatly reduced the chances of Covid infection. He said owing to shortage of resources to feed the people during lockdown, the government could not close down the business and industries, which was not even affordable for many resourceful countries too. “But at least, we can observe SOPs,” the Prime Minister said.

He said a new strain came from England and the carriers came to Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad where the virus was spreading fast. He said owing to the intensity of the third wave, the availability of Covid-19 vaccine had reduced. “We are not getting supply even from the countries which have committed, because of shortage in the manufacturing countries,” he added.

“Therefore, it is better to follow the SOPs and avoid visiting the super spreader venues like wedding ceremonies, restaurants or any closed door gatherings. We cannot close business and factories but what we can do is to avoid visiting close public places,” he added.

The televised address came as the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) banned wedding parties among a raft of other restrictions in coronavirus hotspots.

In tweets, the NCOC cited the statistics of the day, which said 45,656 tests were conducted, out of which 4,767 were infections, leading to a positivity ratio of 10.44 per cent. The cases were the highest since June 2’s 4,951 cases. Deaths, meanwhile, were 57. “Complete ban on marriages (including indoor & outdoor) from 5th April onwards,” the NCOC said, adding that provinces will, however, be at liberty to implement restrictions in early time frame as per the situation on ground.

All other kinds of gatherings—indoor and outdoor—will be banned with immediate effect, it said. “This will include all social, cultural, political, sports and other events,” it added. It also said it would provide updated hotspot maps to the provinces for enforcement of “expanded lockdowns” with effect from March 29. These decisions will be implemented in districts and cities with a three-day rolling average positivity percentage of 8 per cent.

Various options for reduction of interprovincial transport were also considered, and a final decision will be taken based on the input from provinces and analysis of data regarding number of interprovincial commuters via air, rail and road.

In a tweet, NCOC chief Asad Umar said the decision to tighten restrictions was taken “based on continuing increase in disease spread & fast pace at which hospital fill up is taking place, particularly critical Covid patients”. Pakistan’s critical patients were 3,043 as of Sunday, with 204 new cases added to the total. Active cases were 44,447.

Gujrat’s oxygen beds saw 98 per cent occupancy, followed by Gujranwala 85 per cent, Peshawar 78 per cent and Islamabad 56 per cent.

Meanwhile, Geo News reported that the situation in Punjab was particularly alarming, with the provincial capital Lahore reporting a test positivity ratio of 23 per cent, prompting the health secretary of Lahore to recommend a complete lockdown for two weeks in the city. Lahore also saw 27 more areas coming under smart lockdowns, which will remain till April. A number of areas of Faisalabad, Gujrat and Multan also saw smart lockdowns.

In another development, the first criminal complaint under sections the Punjab Infectious Diseases Control Ordinance was filed against a man, a Lahore resident, for flouting face mask rules. As per the government’s new zero-tolerance approach, flouting SOPs could result in imprisonment for up to six months.