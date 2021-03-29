763 cops to escort polio teams

HARIPUR: As many as 763 police cops would remain deployed with polio staff across the district during a five-day polio campaign to be conducted from March 29 to April 2.

District Police Officer Kashif Zulfiqar told newsmen here on Sunday that the district had been divided into four circles and 11 sub-circles.

He added that a circle would be under the supervision of a DSP while SHOs would be responsible for the security of staff in each sub-circle.

Official sources in the office of the district health officer, 1,79342 children would be administered polio vaccines in 45 union councils and 3 Afghan refugee camps by the 848 teams of the health department.