close
Mon Mar 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
March 29, 2021

Truckload of rice recovered, two arrested

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
March 29, 2021

PESHAWAR: Capital city police on Sunday recovered a trailer loaded with rice, which had been robbed by armed men on March 25.

An official said the cops of the Rahman Baba Police Station had registered a case after a truck loaded with rice was robbed from one Mujahid.

The official said police while working out the case recovered the trailer and the rice and arrested two alleged robbers Majid and Firdaus.

Latest News

More From Peshawar